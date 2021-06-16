More than 16,000 back calls for safely passing horses to be part of driving test

A petition launched by an amateur jockey from Newmarket calling for the driving test to include how to safely pass a horse on the road has received more than 16,000 signatures in less than a week.

The online petition has received backing from people in every single parliamentary constituency in the UK, including more than 500 people in Suffolk.

It has been started by Rosie Margarson after her sister Katie was hit from behind while crossing the road in Newmarket last week.

People’s lives can be put at risk when drivers do not know how to drive safely around horses. We must do something to prevent horses getting hit and killed, riders injured and cars wrecked Rosie Margarson

Katie Margarson and filly Luna are both still recovering from their injuries Credit: ITV Anglia

Katie Margarson was returning from the gallops when the crash happened last week. It caused the horse she was riding, Luna, to go into the car's windscreen.

Katie and Luna are both still recovering from their injuries.

The petition to Parliament calls for driving tests to include how drivers "approach any situation involving a horse".