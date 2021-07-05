Young Northants farmer becomes online hit thanks to Jeremy Clarkson

Play video

A young farmer from Northamptonshire's become an online hit thanks to the new tv show featuring Jeremy Clarkson.

Nick Tarry works with his dad on their family farm in Pytchley near Kettering.

He's been posting videos on YouTube about farming and says since the programme people have been flocking to his site to find out more about the industry.

We do things a little bit differently, we thought maybe people would be interested to see our take on farming. So it just sort of went from there Nick and Richard Tarry

Nick T captures day to day life on Pytchley Farms in Northamptonshire for his YouTube channel, Nick's Farm.

Nick and his dad paint a picture of what farming is really like, including the ups, the downs and everything in between.

Nick and Richard had amassed thousands of subscribers and even more likes but it wasn't until one particular video that they became an internet hit.

They say they were getting lots of questions about what they thought about Clarkson's Farm, the Amazon programme following Jeremy's venture into farming.

Their response has had 135 thousand views. Nick and Richard say if they had known how popular it was going to be they might have prepared it more.