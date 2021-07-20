Sainsbury Centre at the UEA in Norwich appoints new Director
An art gallery and museum at the University of East Anglia in Norwich has appointed a new Director.
Jago Cooper has been selected as the new Director of the Sainsbury Centre by the UEA and the Board of the Centre.
Professor Cooper is expected to start his new role on Monday 15 November.
Professor Cooper added: “Since its inspired creation in the 1970s, the Sainsbury Centre has always been a place that breaks the rules in how Art and Culture should be seen and experienced."
"I am absolutely delighted to be joining such an inspirational institution that brings powerful stories to a global audience through its outstanding collections."
Jago Cooper has a particular interest in using digital technologies to reach new audiences. His work spans the subjects of art, museology and archaeology.
In addition to his books and exhibitions, Jago has also written and presented a series of documentaries based on his research and international collaborations.