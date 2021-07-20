Sainsbury Centre at the UEA in Norwich appoints new Director

An art gallery and museum at the University of East Anglia in Norwich has appointed a new Director.

Jago Cooper has been selected as the new Director of the Sainsbury Centre by the UEA and the Board of the Centre.

Professor Cooper is expected to start his new role on Monday 15 November.

I can’t wait to start working with the team to develop further the exciting programme of upcoming exhibitions, acquisitions and collaborative projects inspired by the Sainsbury collection and in many ways also by the world-leading research carried out at UEA. Professor Jago Cooper, new Director of the Sainsbury Centre

Professor Cooper added: “Since its inspired creation in the 1970s, the Sainsbury Centre has always been a place that breaks the rules in how Art and Culture should be seen and experienced."

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining such an inspirational institution that brings powerful stories to a global audience through its outstanding collections."

Jago Cooper has a particular interest in using digital technologies to reach new audiences. His work spans the subjects of art, museology and archaeology.

In addition to his books and exhibitions, Jago has also written and presented a series of documentaries based on his research and international collaborations.

It with enormous pleasure and great warmth that we are delighted to welcome Jago as the new Director of the Sainsbury Centre. He is truly an outstanding talent. Dominic Christian, Chair of Sainsbury Centre board