Warning as helicopters train at Suffolk flying station this weekend

There will be an increase in flying activity around Wattisham Flying station this weekend as crews undergo essential training.

Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk is the home of the British Army's Attack Helicopters.

They've issued a notice to the region to warn residents that between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday, the helicopters will be flying in the vicinity of the station as part of a training programme for both air and ground crews. There is no expectation that the training will continue late into the evening or into the early hours of the morning.