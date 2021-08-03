Tokyo 2020: Cambridgeshire's Giles Scott takes gold in men's Finn Class

Huntingdon sailor, Giles Scott, took the overall win in the men’s Finn class, defending his title from Rio 2016.

Shortly after, team mates, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell claimed gold in the men’s 49er at the Tokyo Olympics.

Scott's gold medal continued the country’s dominance in the Finn class.

It is Britain’s sixth successive title in the boat dating back to Iain Percy’s success in Sydney 21 years ago. Ben Ainslie then won three consecutive titles before Scott clinched his first gold in Rio.

He had a nine-point lead going into the final medal race but had to play catch-up after a poor start and crossed the line in fourth, which was just enough to keep him ahead of Hungary’s Zsombor Berecz.

Meanwhile, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell went into the final medal race, where double points are awarded, in second, four points behind New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, but victory for Fletcher and Bithell and third for New Zealand saw them claim the title.

Fletcher and Bithell’s biggest obstacle turned out to be Germany but, having taken the final turn in second, the British pair just edged over the finish line in front.