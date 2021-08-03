Union calls off strike action at Weetabix factory

A planned strike by workers at a Weetabix factory has been suspended to allow further talks aimed at resolving a pay dispute.

Members of Usdaw at the plant in Kettering were due to walk out for 24 hours at 7pm last night (Monday 2nd August).

Usdaw official Ed Leach said:

"We have been in talks with the company since we announced a 24-hour stoppage that was due to start tonight. In order to allow those talks to continue we have decided to withdraw the action planned for later today.

The Weetabix brand was born in Northamptonshire in 1932. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Industrial action is now due to take place, subject to the progress of current discussions, on August 9 and 10.

"We hope that the positive discussions earlier today can be maintained and a resolution can be achieved by the end of this week. Industrial action is very much a last resort, but the unanimous vote to strike shows the strength of feeling among our members on the value of the shift premium pay for unsocial hours."