Advice for students anxious about A-level results

Hear from Helen Westerman from the NSPCC

The number of young people who've called Childline because of exam worries doubled this year.

The NSPCC says the pandemic has meant extra stress for pupils with home learning, however they're urging anyone with worries to talk about them and remember that today's results won't define the rest of their lives.

Although young people were told at the beginning of the year that there wouldn't be exams and their usual form children have had to submit coursework and done other assessments and that's meant that children have coped with a heightened anxiety for much longer periods of time and we think that's one of the reasons why more children have turned to childline Helen Westerman, NSPCC

The NSPCC has offered this advice for concerned students who may not achieved the results they wanted:

Ask a teacher, careers advisor or any adult you trust what they think and discuss your options and how you are feeling.

Remind yourself of what you did well in whether that be specific pieces of coursework, or other parts of your life.

Don't compare yourself to your friends.

If you do not feel your grade reflects your ability speak to your school about making an appeal. This doesn't always mean you'll get a better grade but it can help if you think things would have been different had you sat the exam.

Look at other courses or training programmes and apprenticeships that you can do. If you haven't got a place at your chosen university, try not to worry as there is a chance you could get a place at another university through the clearing process.

Take a gap year and do something different like volunteering.

Look at different courses that you can do with the grades you have achieved.

The NSPCC has also offered advice for parents and carers: