A crash between a freight train and tractor has derailed three wagons and is causing cancellations and delays on routes through Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services are on the scene of the collision at a level crossing in Kisby between March and Whittlesea.

A Network Rail spokesman said the train driver received minor injuries in the crash- the tractor driver was unhurt.

Greater Anglia say all lines between Ely and Peterborough are blocked, with Cross Country and East Midlands Railways services also affected. A Rail Replacement Bus service is now in operation.

People are being warned that delays are expected until the end of the day.

Network Rail's head of safety for Anglia, Richard Tew, said:

“At approximately 9:10am this morning a freight train struck a tractor at Kisby level crossing between March and Whittlesea on the Peterborough to Ely line. We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances.

“Three wagons have derailed as a result of the collision and these will need to be recovered. This will affect passenger services between Ely and Peterborough for the rest of the day. Passengers are advised to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.”

British Transport Police said:

‘British Transport Police were called to a level crossing near March, Cambridgeshire, at 9.11am today (19 August) following reports that a freight train had struck a tractor.

The driver of the train and tractor were checked over by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries. Thankfully no one has sustained any serious injuries.

All lines are blocked between March and Whittlesea as services attend.

Officers are making enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the incident.’