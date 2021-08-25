Pedestrian dies following M1 collision in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire police were called at around 5:10am this morning, 25th August, to reports that a pedestrian had been hit on the southbound carriageway of the M1.

It happened between junction 16 and 15a, and the person was killed.

Police have launched an investigation and are urgently appealing for witnesses.

Queues of traffic on the M1 after the collision. Credit: Highways England

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a person walking along the carriageway earlier today or for anyone with dash-cam footage to see whether they have unknowingly captured the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 30 of 25/08/21.