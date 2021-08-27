Suffolk man sentenced to eight months after 'dine and dash' fraud
A man from Suffolk who 'dined and dashed' at various restaurants has been jailed.
46-year-old Alan Rogers of Market Place in Hadleigh, near Ipswich, admitted to a series of incidents where he failed to pay for meals that he had eaten.
He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.
Rogers was first arrested, along with a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury on 18 November last year on suspicion of making off without payment.
No further action was taken against the 43-year-old woman but at an earlier hearing on 23 July, Rogers pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation at court.
As well as the three offences above, he also admitted to 15 more counts of the same offence.
12 of these other 15 offences took place in Suffolk, two in Essex and one in Norfolk.
The further 15 offences Rogers had admitted to was when he chose to work with the Operation Converter team so they were 'taken into consideration'.
What is Operation Converter?
Details from Suffolk Police
Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes. This has benefits for all – police are able to give victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught for the burglary of their home or the theft of their property and the individual has the opportunity to clear their slate, so they can have a fresh start when they are released from prison, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence. Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then ‘taken into consideration’ at sentencing.