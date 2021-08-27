Suffolk man sentenced to eight months after 'dine and dash' fraud

A man from Suffolk who 'dined and dashed' at various restaurants has been jailed.

46-year-old Alan Rogers of Market Place in Hadleigh, near Ipswich, admitted to a series of incidents where he failed to pay for meals that he had eaten.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment.

Rogers was first arrested, along with a 43-year-old woman from Sudbury on 18 November last year on suspicion of making off without payment.

No further action was taken against the 43-year-old woman but at an earlier hearing on 23 July, Rogers pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation at court.

As well as the three offences above, he also admitted to 15 more counts of the same offence.

12 of these other 15 offences took place in Suffolk, two in Essex and one in Norfolk.

£1200 total cost of the fraud calculated

The selfish actions of Rogers and his so called ‘dine and dash’ offending would have caused considerable distress and frustration to the proprietors of all the pubs, restaurants and other eateries he visited. These were businesses who, at the time, were no doubt struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the covid pandemic with the lockdown affecting the food and drink trade. Duncan Etchells, Op Converter team

The further 15 offences Rogers had admitted to was when he chose to work with the Operation Converter team so they were 'taken into consideration'.