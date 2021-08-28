It's been a golden start to the weekend for our athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Northampton swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton picked up her second gold medal of the games in the SB6 100m breaststroke.

Maisie set a new Paralympic record and lifetime best of one minute 32.34 seconds, just days after her first gold medal in Thursday's SM6 200m individual medley.

I'd hoped for the first one in the individual medley but to get two, it's just what dreams are made of isn't it, really?< "Just incredible obviously, I have no words. I don't think this one has sunk in as much as the medley because I really, really wanted it, so this one is just the icing on the cake definitely. Maisie Summers-Newton

Reece Dunn, Jordan Catchpole, Bethany Firth and Jessica-Jane Applegate celebrate after winning Gold during the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle. Credit: PA

There was also gold for swimmers Jessica-Jane Applegate from Norwich and Jordan Catchpole from Beccles in Suffolk.

They swam to victory in the S14 mixed 4x100m freestyle team, which also included Reece Dunn and Bethany Firth.

And the winning didn't stop there, as Jody Cundy claimed the eighth title of his illustrious Paralympic career.

Jody was part of the combined gold win for the team sprint. Credit: PA

The Cambridgeshire cyclist won gold in the mixed team sprint.

Jody, who's from Wisbech, and teammates Kadeena Cox and Jaco Van Gass set a new world record to beat China in a thrilling final.

The trio overhauled China on the final lap in the 750m team sprint and crossed the line in 47.579 secs, just over a tenth of a second ahead of the Chinese team.

On Thursday, Jody made history by becoming the first man to win medals at seven different Paralympics, after winning silver in the 1000m C4-5 time trial.

The 42-year-old, who took part in his first Paralympic Games in Atlanta as a swimmer, before successfully moving to the bike.