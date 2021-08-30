Cambridgeshire's Jonnie Peacock wins bronze in 100m Final

Cambridgeshire’s Jonnie Peacock has won Bronze in the dramatic 100m T64 men’s final in Tokyo.

The two time Paralympic gold medalist was in a dead heat for the Bronze medal, as he tensely waited for confirmation of his win.

Officials confirmed that he would share his third place with Germany’s Johannes Floors - with both men racing at exactly the same time of 10.786 seconds.

Felix Streng, from Germany, grabbed gold with a time of 10.76 seconds and Costa Rica got their first ever Paralympic medal with Sherman Isidro Guity Guity in second place.

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock and Germany's Felix Streng after the Men's 100m Credit: PA

Peacock had his right leg amputated below the knee aged five-years-old after getting meningitis. After watching the 2008 Beijing Paralympics Jonnie went to a talent identification programme - where he proved his ability.

By 2012, Jonnie was one of the biggest names of the year, successfully crowned as Paralympic champion, which he held onto at Rio 2016.

In a post race interview, Jonnie said he was ‘disappointed’ that he didn't win, but sent a message to young people watching saying ‘don’t let anything hold you back’.