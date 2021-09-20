Thames Valley Police want to find a boy who was the victim of an attempted child abduction in Milton Keynes.

Officers say a member of the public intervened when he saw a man grab hold of a boy on a footpath between Lowndes Grove in Shenley Church End and Old Bell Lane in Loughton at 2.45pm on Wednesday (15/9).When he was approached, the suspect fled the scene without the victim.

The boy told the member of the public that he did not know the man who had hold of him. A 38-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested and has been released on police bail until 11 October.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christina Bradley, of Milton Keynes CID, said: "I need to identify the victim in this attempted child abduction investigation.

"The boy is described as white, about ten or eleven-years-old. He was wearing a green t-shirt and black jogging bottoms. He was carrying a dark coloured backpack.

"If you know or think you might know who the boy is then please contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible. The easiest way to contact the force is via our website or by calling 101, quoting investigation reference 43210418501.

"I would also be keen to hear from anyone who has information about the offence, especially if you saw a man acting unusually in the area on Wednesday afternoon."