Unions stage Weetabix walkout in row over pay
Engineers employed by Weetabix have launched strike action in a dispute over pay.
Members of Unite based at the company's factories in Northamptonshire walked out this morning (Tuesday 21st September) for 48 hours, with further strikes planned in the coming months.
Unite has accused the cereal giant of planning a "fire and rehire" programme it claims will lose workers up to #5,000 a year in wages. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite's members at Weetabix will not accept being fired and rehired. Unite will fight to defend our members affected by this disgraceful practice.
A Weetabix spokesman said: "We are sorry to see our engineering team going on strike, but respect their right to do so. Over nearly 90 years we've built a strong relationship with our workforce, and to stay competitive for the next 90 years we need to bring in necessary new ways of working.
"We are not expecting to see any impact on our stock availability as a result of this or future strikes, due to robust planning and a resilient supply chain."