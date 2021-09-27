Climate Change: put your questions to our expert

This week ITV News Anglia will bring you a special programme looking at the impact of climate change on the Eastern Region, and we want your questions for our climate change Expert, Dr Emily Shuckburgh.

Dr Emily Shuckburgh is one of the world's leading experts on climate change, and will advise the UK government at the upcoming COP26 summit. She's also the head of Cambridge Zero and a fellow at the University's Darwin College.

The special programme marks the beginning of our coverage of COP26, which will take place in Glasgow in November - it's billed as the most important climate summit since a landmark agreement was signed in Paris in 2015.

Throughout our coverage we'll put viewers' questions to Dr Shuckburgh - from the small changes we can make in our lives to help benefit the planet, to the bigger impacts of climate change on our region.

Send them to us via Facebook, Twitter or email us: anglianews@itv.com