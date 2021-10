The mother of a two-year-old girl from Essex who nearly died when she swallowed some magnets has called for a change in the law to stop dangerous toys being sold online.

Rebecca with her mum, Sam

Rebecca McCarthy from Basildon had to have emergency surgery after she mistook magnets bought on the internet for sweets.

Her mum, Sam, is calling for tougher laws to prevent unchecked toys being sold by third-party dealers.