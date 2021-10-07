Teacher hoping to be top of the class in world power lifting competition

Play video

A teacher from Northamptonshire who inspires his pupils to use their mental muscles - is flexing his own muscles in powerlifting competitions in his spare time.

Stephen Fraher is an assistant principal and PE teacher at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, but is a champion powerlifter in his spare time.

Stephen competes as a powerlifter and in strongman contests.

In 2019 he won the title of Birmingham's Strongest Man.

This year he was 8th in Britain's Strongest Man.

He's also won titles in his weight category at the British and European powerlifting championships.

All while encouraging the youngsters at the academy. to develop their own strengths.

Stephen's shown he's a class act when it comes to lifting huge weights.

And he also wants to be a strong role model for his pupils.

Character is very important in this sport and hopefully I can instill some of that character and that resilience from what I've done into the students as they go through what is a very challenging period of their lives. Stephen Fraher

The international competition next month will be a chance for Stephen to test himself against some of the best powerlifters from around the world.

He'll head to Portugal for the big contest in November.