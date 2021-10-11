Strong smell of cannabis leads police to catch dealer in Huntingdon

A cannabis dealer has been jailed after police officers became aware of him because he smelt so strongly of the drug as he cycled through Huntingdon.

In July, police officers in the town had attempted to stop Haider Ali, 23 but they weren't able to catch up with him.

Three days later he was spotted by neighbourhood officers as he cycled along Ambury Hill towards Lammas Gardens.

After a short chase, one of the officers stopped him and following a scuffle Ali was arrested.

A search revealed Ali was carrying 12 bags of cannabis and two mobile phones on him plus further searches of his home in Ambury Hill uncovered bags of cannabis and debt sheets.

Ali pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis, and common assault of an emergency worker.

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 10 months in prison for the drugs charges and one month for the altercation. The sentences will be served concurrently.