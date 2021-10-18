Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden diagnosed with testicular cancer

Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He has since undergone follow up tests and is being closely monitored.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston, but will now spend a period of time away from the game.

It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks Dan Barden

In a statement on the Norwich City website Dan Barden said: “I can’t thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital. The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and the Livingston manager, David Martindale, have also been very supportive."

The initial diagnosis was a real shock for me, but the positive thing is that we’ve caught it early and the prognosis and next steps have all been positive Dan Barden

The satement continued: “I’m optimistic and have a positive mindset. I’m confident that I’ll be able to beat it and that I’ll be back out there doing what I love soon. I’d like to thank everyone around me for their support. I know that the coming period will be challenging and would ask for privacy for me and my family at this stage. Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber said: “Everyone at Norwich City wishes Dan a speedy recovery. Our love and thoughts are with him and his family as he starts this latest challenge in his life. We thank everyone who has looked out for him and we are grateful for Livingston for acting on Dan’s symptoms and alerting us."

Norwich City's arch rivals Ipswich Town were among the first to offer Dan Barden their support.