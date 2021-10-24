Almost a half of dog owners in the East of England say they're more worried about their pet's welfare during fireworks season, than at any other time during the year.

More than 70% of owners notice significant changes in their dog’s behaviour during this period, according to the dog charity, 'The Kennel Club.'

The charity say fireworks can have a negative impact on dog welfare and behaviour, including trembling, hiding, excessive barking and crying.

“Fireworks displays, especially if they are unexpected, can have devastating and long-term effects, with dozens of dogs going missing every year and thousands more showing clear signs of fear and distress", Mark Beazley, chief executive of The Kennel Club said.

“This new research shows the wide-ranging negative impacts of fireworks on dog welfare and behaviour, with dogs trembling, hiding and crying, and leaving their owners rightfully worried about their four-legged friend’s welfare and safety.

“Each dog reacts differently and it is important that dog owners, especially those with young puppies, know what do to and how they can help their dogs get through the fireworks season safely, and for those involved in displays to be considerate to the nation’s pets.”

During fireworks, many dogs become upset and frightened.

To help dogs get through the fireworks season as safely and comfortably as possible, The Kennel Club offers this advice owners:

Get them used to the sounds of fireworks by playing them fireworks sounds in weeks leading up to the night

Shut all the doors and windows and keep your curtains closed to block the flashing lights

Make a safe space for your dog filled with their favourite toys and blankets. You could drape a thick duvet over the top of it to make it more soundproof, but make sure that it's secure and can't fall on to your dog.

Distract your dog by keeping the TV or radio switched on

Reward their calm behaviour with treats or playing

Keep your dog’s microchip details up to date to make it easier to reunite you with your dog in case it runs away