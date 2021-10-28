A man from Cambridgeshire has been charged with sending threatening messages to the deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner.

Benjamin Iliffe, of Slade Way, Chatteris, has been charged with malicious communications and possession of cannabis, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The 36-year old has been remanded into custody and will appear before Huntingdon Magistrates Court later today.

It comes as Ms Rayner cancelled a number of constituency surgeries in recent weeks due to fears over her safety.

In a statement, GMP also said a 52-year-old man arrested in Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Wednesday has been bailed, while a 70-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communication relating to abusive emails received on Saturday 16 October.

The statement said: "One man has been charged and an additional arrest has been made in relation to a police investigation into multiple reports of threatening and abusive phone calls, emails and letters towards a woman in Ashton-under-Lyne.

"Yesterday (Wednesday 27 October) officers from GMP attended an address in Halifax and arrested a 52-year-old man. The man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. His arrest relates to abusive phone calls received on Friday 15 October."

"An additional arrest was made this morning (28 October) in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police. A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of malicious communication and he remains in custody for questioning."His arrest relates to abusive emails received on Saturday 16 October."In conjunction with the investigation, police in Cambridgeshire have also charged one man. Benjamin Iliffe of Slade Way, Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, has been charged with malicious communications and possession of cannabis. "Enquiries remain ongoing and GMP continues to work in partnership with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police."