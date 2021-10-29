Fundraising boost for historic charity in memory of James Ashworth
Grenadier Guard James Ashworth, from Corby in Northamptonshire, was killed in Afghanistan nine years ago. He was awarded the highest honour posthumously, the Victoria Cross.
His father, Duane, now runs Kitchener's Memorial Holiday Centre, one of the UK's oldest military charities.
Overlooking the sea in Lowestoft the charity gives breaks away to British and Commonwealth ex-armed servicemen and women.
In a quiet corner of the historic hotel, a picture of James watches over his father's mission to help the country's veterans.
The charity now needs improvements so guests with disabilities can continue to visit.
To help with that aim James’ friend and former Grenadier Guard James Dexter is taking on a gruelling challenge to raise £3,000 for the centre, by running 457 miles in October, one for every British life lost in Afghanistan.
James Dexter is in the final straight of his huge challenge, but he's not asking people to remember the gruelling miles, he wants them to remember the cause.