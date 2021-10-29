Fundraising boost for historic charity in memory of James Ashworth

Play video

Grenadier Guard James Ashworth, from Corby in Northamptonshire, was killed in Afghanistan nine years ago. He was awarded the highest honour posthumously, the Victoria Cross.

His father, Duane, now runs Kitchener's Memorial Holiday Centre, one of the UK's oldest military charities.

Overlooking the sea in Lowestoft the charity gives breaks away to British and Commonwealth ex-armed servicemen and women.

In a quiet corner of the historic hotel, a picture of James watches over his father's mission to help the country's veterans.

We've had bars and restaurants now for the last nine years - and James had always had his picture behind the bar. He's here as well. On a daily basis we get to see and talk to him and it just makes life a little bit easier. People say in time it gets easier, it doesn't. The only thing that changes is the way you deal with it. Duane Ashworth, James' father

The charity now needs improvements so guests with disabilities can continue to visit.

To help with that aim James’ friend and former Grenadier Guard James Dexter is taking on a gruelling challenge to raise £3,000 for the centre, by running 457 miles in October, one for every British life lost in Afghanistan.

Sometimes I'm up at 4am just to get the miles in before work. My daughter's ran 23 miles with me. I'm going to try and get her to do the marathon before the end of the month - and she's only just three! Hopefully we can manage that. It's always worth it, as long as one person gets help. James Dexter

James Dexter is in the final straight of his huge challenge, but he's not asking people to remember the gruelling miles, he wants them to remember the cause.