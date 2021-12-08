An investigation has begun into what caused a fatal house fire in Ipswich.

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Hossack Road in the Gainsborough area of the town just before 5pm on Tuesday December 7.

When they arrived they found an end-of-terrace house well alight. After entering the property they sadly found one person dead inside.

A joint police and fire investigation is underway

Fire engines from the Princes Street station and another from Ipswich East, were called to the fire and the road was closed and residents were told to stay inside while firefighters and the police dealt with the incident.

Suffolk Constabulary and the county's fire and rescue service have now begun an investigation to establish the cause of the fire.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed.