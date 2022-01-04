Parishioners in Westhorpe near Stowmarket in Suffolk want the five bells, plus one more new bell, at St Margaret's Church to be bought back into use for future generations.

The oldest is a bell cast by a founder in Bury St Edmunds and would have been rung for historical events over the centuries including the defeat of the Armada.

Westhorpe was once home to Mary Tudor, Queen of France and sister to Henry VII and the fundraising campaign for the bells has been given the name A-peal for Mary Tudor.

The project will cost in excess of £100,000 which will be paid for by grants and local fundraising.

Mary Tudor, Queen of France use to worship in the small Suffolk church Credit: ITV News Anglia

Clive Mees, the Treasurer at St Margarets told ITV News Anglia

"The church in Victorian times fell into decay and the church has since been improved in the 20th century but nothing has been done about the bells so the bells haven't been rung as a full circle for 110 years or so"

The bells fell into disrepair back in Victorian times Credit: ITV News Anglia

At the moment the bells have been declared derelict and need to be restored at a foundry in the Midlands before being remounted on to their original oak frame which has been dated to the 15th century and is still intact in the church tower.

There's been huge support for the restoration with some villagers coming forward to say they'd like to learn the art of bellringing once the project is complete.