Forensic officers and structural engineers have spent the morning assessing the damage Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ram-raiders destroyed two shops within hours as they targeted cash machines, leaving owners with repair bills totalling thousands of pounds.

Police are now linking the two overnight raids in Cambridgeshire.

Officers were first called just before 11pm on Thursday to reports of a break-in at the Nisa store in Chatteris in Cambridgeshire, in which thieves made off with a cash machine.

Less than three hours later, a Co-op store in Milton Road in Cambridge was also broken into, causing extensive damage to the front of the shop, though the thieves were unsuccessful in stealing the ATM.

The ramraid took place while a woman was in the upstairs flat Credit: Ian Benney

Ian Benney, landlord of the property in Chatteris, told ITV News Anglia that while he was grateful no-one was hurt, the damage would cost thousands to repair.

"To me my real concern is my tenant upstairs because we don't know if the building is structurally sound yet or not, and the people who rent the shop from me, as their business is now interrupted and the damage this has caused," he said.

"The damage will be tens of thousands more than was in the cash machine."

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two figures loading the machine into a vehicle.

This Co-op was hit just hours later after the first raid Credit: ITV News Anglia

A spokesman for the Co-op said the raid could mean a lengthy closure for the shop.

"Extensive damage has been caused, and it is too early to confirm when the store will reopen to serve the community. We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police, who are investigating.”

Police are appealing for information regarding both the raids.

They should contact the force via web-chat or on 101 quoting incident 485 of 6 January and incident 18 of 7 January.