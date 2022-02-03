Parishioners shocked and devastated after their 1,000-year-old village church was wrecked by fire say they are confident it can be re-built and restored to its former glory.

The blaze ripped through the thatched roof of St Mary's in Beachamwell near Swaffham in Norfolk on Wednesday, leaving just a shell open to the elements.

The Grade I-listed building is one of the country's oldest medieval churches.

Patricia Clarke, who is treasurer of the local parochial church council, told ITV News Anglia: "It was just shock and horror. Everybody in the village was devastated."

But she expressed hopes that the church would be fully restored.

Firefighters were still dampening down a day after the fire ripped through St Mary's Church, Beachamwell Credit: ITV News Anglia

Structural engineers have been accessing the damage to the 11th-century church Credit: ITV News Anglia

The church was undergoing restoration work after lead was stolen from the roof.

Ms Clarke revealed parishioners worst fears after the fire. She said: "Is it going to just be another ruin? That was my first worry, will it be left like this?

"But having spoken to all the people concerned this morning, it looks like it will be restored, hopefully to its former glory, complete with thatch."

