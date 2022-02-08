Irish boy band Westlife have added Colchester to their Wild Dreams summer tour.

It is their first series of concerts since their 2019 reunion tour when they played to fans in 27 countries.

The band said following the pandemic, this tour would mean more to them than anything that they had done before.

"It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before. We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises," they said.

The tour follows a new album Wild Dreams which was released in November 2021 and featured songwriting contributions from Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge.

Westlife they have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at number one.

They also have more singles than any other artist to debut at number one in the UK.

Tickets for the Castle Park show go on sale on Friday at 10am.