A mother charged with murdering her baby son is to face trial.

Eloddie Goncalves is accused of murdering 11-week-old Malik Goncalves in August 2020.

The 31-year-old of Broadfields, Harlow, Essex, was not present at a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday and no indication of plea was given.

Goncalves is also charged with causing the death of a child and cruelty to a child, both in respect of Malik.

She is also charged with assaulting an emergency worker and perverting the course of justice.

Muritala Olaiya-Imam, of Western Avenue, Dagenham, the father of baby Malik, appeared before the court to deny allowing the death of a child, his son.

The 36-year-old also denies cruelty to a child and perverting the course of justice.

Both defendants were remanded in custody ahead of a trial, provisionally set for November 21 and with a time estimate of five weeks. A case management hearing was set for June 20.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports that the child had been taken ill at an address in Joyners Field in Harlow shortly before 10am on August 19, 2020.

The force said the baby was pronounced dead despite the efforts of paramedics.