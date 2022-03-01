Play video

A giant 380-tonne piece of bridge was towed into a Suffolk harbour as part of a £145m project to create a new river crossing.

The Gull Wing Bridge will straddle Lake Lothing in Lowestoft and is due to open in 2023.

The first section - measuring 55m - was brought over from Belgium on the back of a barge and moored at North Quay ahead of being lifted on to land tomorrow and placed in its final position later this year.

Its arrival included a tight squeeze under the existing Bascule Bridge as onlookers held their breath. Two tugs were needed to complete its journey - one pulling the barge and one pushing it.

People in Lowestoft have been campaigning for decades for the bridge which they hope will ease traffic congestion.

The plans were approved in 2015 and was given its name by children from a primary school in the town.