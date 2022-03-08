The Prodigy has announced the group's first tour since frontman Keith Flint's death rocked fans around the world.

The band unveiled the gig dates alongside a touching tribute to the Firestarter hitmaker after marking the third anniversary of his passing last week.

"Your Fire will never go out. Stay punk brother," his bandmates wrote on Twitter.

Flint was found dead at the age of 49 at his home in North End, Essex, on March 4, 2019.

The Prodigy paid tribute to him as the group revealed its return to the stage this summer with a string of tour dates stretching from London to Manchester and beyond.

"This one's for Flinty," the post from the late frontman's bandmates Maxim and Liam Howlett wrote.

The original Prodigy lineup in 1997: Maxim Reality, Liam Howlett, Leeroy Thornhill with Keith Flint. Credit: PA

The Prodigy will play a string of shows in July, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the popular electronic dance group's hit album, The Fat of The Land.

The Prodigy's 2022 summer tour dates include: July 8 and 9 at the Sheffield O2 Academy, July 14 at Liverpool Mountford Hall, July 15 at Leeds O2 Academy, July 16 at Birmingham O2 Academy, July 18 at Newcastle O2 City Hall, July 19 at Manchester O2 City Hall, and July 21, 22, and 23 at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Pre-sale tickets will become available from Wednesday, March 9.

Flint's death sparked an outpouring of grief across the world, as The Prodigy's fans mourned the death of the rave culture icon.

An inquest heard the star died by hanging at his home near Great Dunmow and had unspecified amounts of cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time.

Essex Senior Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion concerning how Flint died.

She said there was insufficient evidence to conclude a suicide verdict.

The Coroner explained: "We will never quite know what was going on in his mind on that date and so that's why I'm going to record an open conclusion."

She also said there was insufficient evidence to conclude his death was an accident.