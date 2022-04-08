Norwich has been named the best place to live in the East of England, according to a national newspaper's annual survey.

Judges from The Sunday Times commented on the fine city's range of independent shops, cafes and restaurants, and the ease of walking around the city.

They said the city was "full of charm" and observed that the market was one best in the country.

The judging panel looked at a range of factors including schools, transport and broadband along with culture, green spaces and the health of the high street before making their decisions.

Of Norwich, judges said: "Britain’s most likeable small city has all the things we love: high culture, café culture and beautiful buildings of every kind.

"The market is one of the country’s best. The city centre, dominated by independents, is full of charm and everywhere is within walking distance."

On house prices they noted the average house in Norwich is £304,000, a rise of 13% on 2020.

This year they also focused on locations bursting with community spirit in the wake of the pandemic, they said.

Cambridge - a former overall national winner - was left out of the 2022 list entirely because of its overheating housing market, said the judges, adding that they felt "that other locations now offer better value".

The overall national winner in 2022 was Ilkley in Yorkshire, which was praised for its top schools, interesting shops, spectacular scenery and convenient rail links.