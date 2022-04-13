Police searching for a missing man in Suffolk have found a body.

The discovery was made at about 11am on Wednesday near the River Stour off Ballingdon Street.

Police believe the body is that of Samuel Gillett, 48, who was last seen on 27 March, though formal identification procedures are yet to take place.

A police scene is currently in place as officers carry out inquiries.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Searches had been taking place since he was reported missing.

His next of kind have been told of the body's discovery, said police, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.