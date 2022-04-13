A motorcyclist killed in a crash at the weekend had lost his wife, daughter and unborn granddaughter in a crash less than two years ago, when their car plunged into a water-filled ditch.

Paul Bunyan, 56, died after the motorcycle he was riding came off the B658 in Stanford in Bedfordshire at about 2.40pm on Sunday.

In June 2020, his wife and pregnant daughter were in a crash in Ramsey in Cambridgeshire in which they were killed.

Mr Bunyan’s family said: “We are mourning the loss of our father Paul. He was a loving son, father, and grandfather. Warm and outgoing, he always enjoyed making others laugh."

“Following the death of his wife Marion, daughter Jennifer, and Jennifer’s unborn daughter Erin in a tragic accident in June 2020, Dad, despite being devastated, remained resolute on enjoying his life and continued to follow his passions of motorcycling, photography, and music.

Left, Marion Bunyan, 54, and her daughter Jennifer Bunyan, 24, who was pregnant, were killed in a crash in 2020. Credit: Family photo

“He became a huge part of his grandson’s life and they never failed to make each other smile and laugh every day.

“He worked as an engineer at Anglian Water for nearly 20 years and is survived by his daughter, his son, his grandson, and both of his parents.”

Det Insp Garry Webb, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the force's thoughts were with Mr Bunyan's family.

“We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch," he added.