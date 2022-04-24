Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy following an allegation of a sexual assault in an alleyway in Hadleigh, near Ipswich.

Police said the incident took place in the South Suffolk town at some point between 6pm and 10.30pm on Friday, 22 April in an alleyway, off Calais Street, near a Morrisons Supermarket.

The offence was reported to the force on Saturday evening and a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident the following morning, Suffolk Police said.

The teenager was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and remained there on Sunday (24 April), police continued.

"The police investigation is in its early stages and a scene is currently in place at the alleyway," a statement said.

"The victim, a teenage girl, is being supported by specialist trained officers.

"Detectives would like to hear from any witnesses who were in the vicinity during the times stated above, who may have witnessed suspicious activity."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference 37/24337/22 via the force's website or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org