The family of a mother-of-two, killed in a double fatal crash, says she was a "true inspiration".

Carrie McLellan, 41, died in a crash in Rushden, Northamptonshire on Friday 3 June at 9.10pm.

Police were called to John Clark Way in Rushden after a grey BMW left the road at the roundabout junction with John Clark Way, Tyne Way and Spire Road.

Lesley Pickard, 55, Carrie’s mum alongside flowers left at the scene. Credit: ITV Anglia

Carrie was travelling in the car with her son and her son's friend - who also died in the crash.

Carrie’s mum Lesley Pickard, 55, says her daughter was “a true inspiration.”

"She was the life and soul of the party, she was loved by everybody", Lesley added.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the crash or the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.