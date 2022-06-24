Health authorities are investigating a suspected case of foot and mouth disease on a Norfolk pig farm.

A 10km (6 mile) temporary control zone has been placed around the site near Feltwell in Norfolk, and movement restrictions have been imposed.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly infectious condition, often fatal, that affects cloven-footed animals such as cattle, sheep and pigs.

Defra said: "Following suspicion of vesicular disease in pigs, and as a precaution to prevent the spread of disease, a 10km Temporary Control Zone has been declared around premises near Feltwell, Norfolk. The premises remains under restriction pending the outcome of official tests."

In a tweet, chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: "Preliminary testing does not indicate the presence of disease and further work is under way to fully rule it out."

A 10km exclusion zone has been set up around a farm near Feltwell in Norfolk. Credit: DEFRA

The last major outbreak of the disease in the UK was in 2001, when more than six million animals had to be destroyed in an attempt to contain the virus.

A more recent outbreak in 2007 was contained to just a handful of farms.

In cattle, the disease can lead to sores and blisters on the animal's feet, mouth and tongue, while other symptoms include fever, shivering, lameness, slobbering and smacking lips, and cows producing less milk.

In sheep and pigs, the main symptom of the disease is lameness, though they can also experience blisters.

Animals can catch the virus through direct contact with an infected animal, and also indirectly through equipment, vehicles, people, clothes, mud, bedding or any other item that has been in contact with infected animals.

