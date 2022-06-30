The body of a woman in her 90s has been found in a river in Hadleigh in Suffolk.

Emergency services were called to the River Brett near Dukes Street at around 4.20pm on Wednesday.

The body was discovered by a member of the public and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is believed to be the body of a woman in her 90s who was reported as missing earlier that morning.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time but police do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course, said police.

