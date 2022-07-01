A son has been charged with murdering his 60-year-old father after he was found with stab wounds in Peterborough.

Robert Merritt was found dead at his home in Lythemere, Orton Malborne, at around 1am on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination found he died from stab wounds.

A statement released by Robert's family said: “We have lost a loving father and grandfather, who had a great sense of humour and was fun to be around.

"He had a heart of gold and would help anyone.”

Cambridgeshire Police said Mr Merritt’s son, 33-year-old Adam Merritt, of Lythemere, Orton Malborne, Peterborough, had been charged with murder and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The case was adjourned until Monday at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and it was being treated as an isolated incident.

A police cordon was put up at the property while investigations were carried out at the scene.

