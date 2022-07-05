Several hospital trusts in the Anglia region have reintroduced mask wearing in clinical areas as the number of covid cases climb.

Northampton General Hospital, North West Anglia, Norfolk and Norwich and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trusts have all updated their guidance in recent days.

Decisions on when and where face coverings are worn are made at a local level, following risk assessments.

In a tweet, North West Anglia said: "Due to a rise in Covid patient numbers in our hospitals we reinstated mask wearing in all clinical areas, to protect our patients and staff from the spread of infection."

However, the Trust added that face coverings were not required in offices or corridors.

The Norfolk and Norwich also amended its guidance, tweeting that: "Following a rapid increase in the prevalence of Covid-19 nationally, in our hospital and the community, it has become necessary to reintroduce mask-wearing in all inpatient and outpatient areas."

It went on: "Staff and visitors in all inpatient and outpatient clinical areas are now asked to wear masks to protect themselves and others."

Cambridge University Hospitals trusts also requires masks to be work to protect its staff and patients.

A CUH spokesperson said: “Our position from the outset has been one of caution, monitoring and responding to changing community infection rates and the number of Covid-positive inpatients to keep our patients, staff and visitors safe."

"For that reason everyone, including patients, is asked to wear a mask in clinical areas. This currently does not include non-clinical areas such as the main reception, concourse, dining areas and corridors.”

It was dealing with 99 patients who had Covid and continued to be very busy.

Northampton General said that while visiting restrictions would not change, from the start of July masks would be required in clinical settings.

Milton Keynes University Hospital said it had not changed its guidance as it had continued to "ask visitors and outpatients to wear a mask or face covering (unless exempt) in clinical areas and wards."

While masks were not required in non clinical areas, people were welcome to wear them and there would be an "adequate supplies" available in these areas.

NHS England said decisions on whether masks should be warm were all taken at a local level following a local assessment, in line with guidance from the UK Health Security Agency.

It said that masks and enhanced ventilation can still be used and required, "depending on local prevalence and risk assessment".

