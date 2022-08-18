The family of a motorcyclist killed on the A47 in Cambridgeshire have paid tribute to a "loving and caring young man with an infectious smile".

Kai Simons, 22, died on Saturday when his Honda bike crashed on the A47 at Soke Parkway in Peterborough.

Police said the motorbike hit the central reservation before colliding with two cars.

Paramedics were called, but Mr Simons, of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough, died at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were unhurt.

In a statement Mr Simons’ family said: “Kai was our only son and was a loving brother.

“We are completely devastated by the loss of Kai, and left with a void that will never be filled."

The family said Mr Simons was an ambitious young man with the "most infectious of smiles" and they were proud to call him their son.

“He was fun, loving, kind, caring and intellectually bright with the world at his feet. He was loved by many and will be forever in our hearts.”

Police are appealing for information or dash cam footage of the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with information should get in touch either online or via 101 quoting incident 200 of 13 August.