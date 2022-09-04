The RNLI has issued a warning about the dangers of tidal currents after a lifeboat was called to help two paddleboarders who were being swept out to sea off the North Norfolk coast.

The RNLI Wells inshore lifeboat was launched just before 5.30pm on Saturday 3 September to reports that two people on a paddleboard were in trouble between Wells Beach and Scolt Head Island.

A third person managed to swim out to them and assist them back to the shore.

When the volunteer lifeboat crew arrived on the scene they found the party had managed to reach the beach and were safe and well and with the local Coastguard.

Credit: RNLI

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Chris Hardy, said "we are pleased that there was a happy outcome from today’s event as it could so easily have been very different.

"The tidal currents around our coastline are extremely strong and the paddleboarders could have been swept out to sea, especially with an offshore wind.

"It is safer to paddleboard in the creeks where the land is always near or stay very close to the water’s edge if paddleboarding from the beach.’

