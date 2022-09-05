A horse which fell into a swimming pool had to be rescued by firefighters.

The team from Lowestoft South in Suffolk arrived with on-call firefighters to see the 26-year-old male horse stuck in the outdoor pool near Wenhaston.

The horse, which has not been named, was winched out of the pool using specialist animal rescue equipment and a Unimog crane - designed for such rescue operations.

The horse was rescued around 9pm after spending some time in the pool Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

Firefighters arrived on site at around 8pm on Sunday night, and it took around an hour to complete the rescue.

A spokesperson from the fire service said: "There's no suggestion as to how the horse ended up in the pool."

