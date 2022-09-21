Rail passengers travelling to London face long delays after overhead line damage in Stevenage.

Many journeys were suspended and a warning has been issued to those travelling on Wednesday to expect disruption.

All services between London Kings Cross, Stevenage, Peterborough and Cambridge were left at a standstill for part of Tuesday after the damage was reported.

Affected passengers travelling through Stevenage are likely to see cancellations and delays until the early hours of Thursday (22 September).

Rail operator ThamesLink took to social media to advise customers that rail replacement buses are now in place on part of their routes, and a revised schedule is in place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know