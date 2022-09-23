Retired police dog Finn and his handler PC Dave Wardell have been given a special award for their campaigning which led to a change in the law to protect service animals.

Finn and PC Wardell received the surprise Special Recognition Award at the Thin Blue Paw Awards at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire.

He was chosen by independent judges due to his long career and commitment to improving legislation and welfare for working and retired animals across the UK.

PC Wardell was moved to tears when the award was announced at the end of the ceremony which saw five other dogs and handlers honoured with accolades including ‘Outstanding Bravery’, ‘Crimefighting Duo’ and ‘Lifesaver’.

He was paired with Finn in 2009 when he was a 9 month old puppy.

PC Wardell's wife, Gemma, is also a police officer. She said: “Finn was eager to go as soon as Dave put his boots on each morning. But he also knew the difference between work and home, and has been a wonderful pet since retiring.

"Dave spent hours at work and during his spare time doing extra training so that they were always ready for anything.”

PC Dave Wardell with Finn

In October 2016, Dave and Finn were called to an armed robbery in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. When the suspect lunged at Dave, Finn jumped in to protect him and was stabbed twice in the head and chest with a 10in hunting knife.

He was rushed to an emergency vet and needed life-saving surgery. Finn finally made a full recovery and the duo returned to work until Finn’s retirement, at the age of 8, in 2017.

Afterwards the pair launched a campaign calling for better legal protection for animals working in the police.

In June 2019, The Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Bill, known as Finn's Law, was introduced and the duo turned their attention to supporting calls for tougher sentencing under the Animal Welfare Act for anyone who abuses animals.

ITV Good Morning Britain presenter Pip Tomson and Marc Jones, national chair of Association of PCCs, presented the award.

PC Wardell was joined by Finn at the ceremony. He said: “I wasn’t expecting this at all and was incredibly moved and humbled that the judging panel felt Finn and I deserved this award.

"Everything I’ve done over the last 13 years has been for Finn and with the best interests of other service animals in mind."

