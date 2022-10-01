Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A 19th century church is trying to raise £150,000 thousand pounds for urgent repairs to its ceiling and drains.

The warden of the Church of Christ in Christchurch near March, says she realised the building would have to be closed when plaster fell from the ceiling during a funeral.

Church warden Helen Chappell tidying up some of the fallen plaster. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Unfortunately during the service a sizeable piece of plaster fell down and landed on the coffin. It could have been worse, it could have landed on a person" church warden Helen Chappell told ITV News Anglia.

"Bits have been falling down for some time but this was like the final straw when it happened in a service when people are grieving."

The church in East Cambridgeshire dates from the 1860s.

A few months ago the building, which has been at the heart of the community for more than 150 years, was declared unfit for public use.

The church is now unfit for use because of the roof falling in and the drainage collapsing. Credit: ITV News Anglia

As well as damage to the roof, the Victorian drainage has also collapsed leading to water damaging the floor.

That repair is another cost they will have to factor into the £150,000 fundraising.

"Obviously a small village we can't raise that sort of money alone, so we will be applying for grants.. but of course you have to provide a certain amount of money for that grant to be awarded" said Helen.

The regular congregation have moved their meetings to the local village hall.

The hope is that sufficient funds can be raised to ensure the historic building is not permanently closed.

