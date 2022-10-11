A mother who died after being stabbed to death has been named by police.

Diana Dafter, 36, was discovered as an address in Northampton on Friday afternoon.

A man from the town was detained on Tuesday by police at a hospital in London on suspicion of murder.

The 32-year-old suspect was found with serious stab injuries at London's Euston Station at around midday on Friday.

Police, who did not confirm the suspect's name, said that he was now under police guard at a hospital facility in London and would be transferred to police custody in due course.

Forensic officers have spent nearly four days gathering evidence at the address in Lawrence Court where Ms Dafter's body was found.

Pathologists revealed she had died as a result of multiple stab wounds, one of which was fatal.

Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, from the East Midlands specialist operations unit’s major crime team, said: “This has been an intensive few days of police activity during which a large number of officers and staff have been deployed to gather evidence from scenes in Northampton and at London Euston.

“At this time Northamptonshire Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation."

Officers were called to the property in Lawrence Court, Lower Mounts, shortly after midday on Friday.

Police outside the property where the body of a 36 year old woman has been found. Credit: ITV Anglia

Speaking hours after the body was found, Neighbour Brian Woolard, who has lived in the area for nearly 15 years, told ITV News Anglia: "It was a bit of a shock for everybody. It’s not a rough estate, it’s quiet. It’s lovely, the kids play out in the corner there."

Fellow resident Mohmed Omar, who has lived in Lower Mounts since 2014, agreed it was a peaceful area, adding: "I'm shocked, because this is the first time I’ve ever seen police around here."

Paul Webber, who has lived in the area for four years, said: "I’m really shocked, because we’ve been here and all the neighbours we get on together and to find out this has happened, it’s just not sunk in just yet. It’s one big shock - I’m really upset about it."

