The late Sir Henry Cecil has become only the second trainer to be inducted into British Flat Racing's Hall of Fame.

The accolade comes 10 years after the unbeaten Frankel, who he famously trained in Newmarket, last appeared in a race.

Frankel is perhaps the most famous of Cecil's training success stories in a career that started in 1969 and brought 25 domestic Classic winners and 10 trainers' titles.

His legendary achievements in the sport saw him knighted by the Queen in 2011.

Sir Henry Cecil trained the legendary horse, Frankel. Credit: PA

Cecil, who died at the age of 70 in 2013 after a long battle with cancer, joins Vincent O'Brien as the only trainers to be inducted so far since the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame was launched last year.

An induction ceremony will take place on British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday, and according to Cecil's wife, Lady Jane Cecil, he never quite understood just how much he was loved by the sport's fans.

"Obviously I'm biased, but I do think he is a very worthy choice. I'm hopeful that he will be a very popular recipient," Lady Cecil said.

"Henry was quite modest. He never understood his popularity and he never read anything.

"I'm sure he would have been surprised. He would probably have said, 'Whose idea was that?'.

"When he was knighted, his first reaction was to turn to me and say: 'Now, that means you can be a Lady'. That was his thing. He always wanted to make life for other people happier."

Meanwhile, Willie Carson becomes the fourth jockey to be inducted after Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery and Frankie Dettori.

