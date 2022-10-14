Thousands of people are expected to queue to have their moment with the 150-year-old relics of Saint Bernadette, after they were put on show.

The saint is best known for her series of visions with the Virgin Mary as a teenager in Lourdes in France in the 1800s.

People from all over the world visit Lourdes on pilgrimage, many hoping to cure ailments.

Now the relics of St Bernadette, which include parts of her body, are making their way around the UK for pilgrims to visit.

Teresa McInally was one of those at a special service in Norwich attended by hundreds of people, when the relics arrived.

“It’s just absolutely amazing. I’m just so excited. There's a buzz in the church and everybody here is so happy," she said.

Teacher Jessica Woolner took her class to the Cathedral of St John the Baptist. She said: “We’re very lucky St Bernadette's relics came to Norwich.

"It’s such a profound moment for the children. It was such a moving experience. It put me on a spiritual journey."

Born into poverty St Bernadette was made a saint in 1933, decades after her death.

Having visited cathedrals and churches across England, Scotland and Wales the tour will come to an end on 1 November.

The tour has proved popular so far with 50,000 people turning up at Westminster Cathedral alone.

The relics will depart Norwich on Saturday at 9am. They will then move to Our Lady of the Assumption & the English Martyrs in Cambridge, before heading to Brentwood and elsewhere.

A full list of where the relics can be seen is on the website for the tour.

