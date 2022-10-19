Seven images that show why the UK East Coast wetlands deserve to become a Unesco World Heritage site
From migrating black-tailed godwits to the snaking waterways of Wallasea Island, these images show why campaigners believe the UK's East Coast should go on Unesco's prestigious World Heritage site list.
The 170,000 hectares of saltmarshes, mudflats and seagrasses support more than 155 different species of birds.
A bird-watcher's paradise, it attracts visitors from around the world keen to catch a glimpse of a dark-bellied brent goose, or migrating osprey, as they pass through.
The RSPB wants the area to benefit from the added protection that World Heritage site status brings - with governments across the world committing to protecting and preserving each of the more than 1,000 sites for future generations.
If successful, it would put the UK East Coast on equal footing with world-renowned landmarks such as the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Galapagos Islands and Great Wall of China.
Scroll through these stunning images for a taste of what the area has to offer.