From migrating black-tailed godwits to the snaking waterways of Wallasea Island, these images show why campaigners believe the UK's East Coast should go on Unesco's prestigious World Heritage site list.

The 170,000 hectares of saltmarshes, mudflats and seagrasses support more than 155 different species of birds.

A bird-watcher's paradise, it attracts visitors from around the world keen to catch a glimpse of a dark-bellied brent goose, or migrating osprey, as they pass through.

The RSPB wants the area to benefit from the added protection that World Heritage site status brings - with governments across the world committing to protecting and preserving each of the more than 1,000 sites for future generations.

If successful, it would put the UK East Coast on equal footing with world-renowned landmarks such as the Canadian Rocky Mountains, Galapagos Islands and Great Wall of China.

Scroll through these stunning images for a taste of what the area has to offer.

Havergate Island, near Woodbridge, is a RSPB reserve on the Suffolk coast. Credit: Mike Page

Thousands of knot oystercatchers at Snettisham in Norfolk. Credit: Steve Rowland.

Wallasea Island in Essex would be part of the Unesco World Heritage site bid for the east coast. Credit: RSPB

The north Norfolk coast from Holkham to Scolt Head. Credit: RSPB

Brent geese are among the hundreds of species of birds supported by the east coast wetlands which could become a UNESCO World Heritage site Credit: Phill G William