Luna Rudd was crowned the 10th annual World Puddle Jumping Champion. Credit: Zoe Rudd/Wicksteed Park

A three-year-old Peppa Pig fan has made a splash - by being crowned World Puddle Jumping Champion.

Luna Rudd impressed judges with her enthusiasm, the distance of her splash, and the amount of mud which ended up all over her.

She won the title at the 10th annual World Puddle Jumping Championships, hosted at Wicksteed Park in Northamptonshire, and also bagged the prize of a £250 waterproof outfit.

Her mum Zoe said: “This is the first year she has entered but Luna just loves puddles. We went on a four-mile walk around a nature reserve close to our home and when she saw a big puddle she just had to jump in it.

“She ended up absolutely plastered in mud and water but she had a great time.”

Luna, from Kingsthorpe in Northamptonshire, finished ahead of Oliver Hart, 5, from Barton Seagrave, who finished second, and third-placed Emilie Chambers, 4, from Ely, Cambridgeshire.

Judges also gave a special achievement award to Nicole Quiram, 18, who submitted a video of herself doing forward rolls in puddles and streams near her home in Richmond, Virginia in the USA.

Competitors were asked to submit videos of themselves jumping in puddles they had made or found themselves. They were also invited to use any naturally-formed puddles they found while walking around Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Judges gave scores based on the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability (the amount of mud which clings to each competitor).

Wicksteed Park's Megan Wright said: “We have been astounded by the number of superb entries we have received this year and clearly people have been having great fun, which is what the competition is all about.

“Luna’s entry really caught the judges’ attention and if she carries on jumping in puddles like that she will definitely put her prize to good use!”

